Kingston baseball team to honor teammate at Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Kingston 14U All Star Baseball Team will be heading to the 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Virginia this weekend. The team recently withstood two lightening delays and a nasty storm to win a tournament championship game in Dyersburg earlier this month.

As the team prepared for their long-awaited chance at such a victory, player Lance Tonbredwell told WVLT News the team is one person short.

“He would more than likely be our leadoff hitter and our captain of the team, he’d play shortstop and in honor of him, I’ll play shortstop now and it’s a great honor to play his position,” Tonbredwell said.

His brother, 15-year old, Blazer Beaumia, a Roane County star athlete, was killed in a crash that involved multiple students back in April. A 17-year-old was driving a Volkswagen Jetta on Swan Pond Circle when he swerved to miss another car around 9:19 p.m., according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Beaumia’s brother and best friend told WVLT News the three of them have dreamed of making it this far years ago.

“To be honest, I wasn’t going to play before everything happened, but I came to the conclusion that I wanted to do this for him. It’s very impactful for us this year for our first time and able to make it,” Isaiah Harrill, teammate and friend, said.

Tonbredwell will be sporting a custom glove during the series as a reminder that his brother, their teammate made it home.

“I have faith in action on the side, because I think that’s what we’re called to do: is to put our faith in action,” Tonbredwell said.

The team will be wearing their Tennessee Orange to take on an Alabama team July 22.

The game will be streamed here.

