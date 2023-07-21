Man charged in death of Greeneville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A grand jury has indicted David A. Dabbs, 32, in the death of Greeneville teen Danielle Owens, 16, after her body was found in a cornfield in Greene County in February, according to a report from CBS affiliate WJHL.

Owens was reported missing by her family on Nov. 17 and was last seen on Dec. 11, the report said. The Greeneville High School teen’s body was found on Doughtys Chapel Road in early February.

Dabbs is charged with criminally negligent homicide, aggravated statutory rape, aggravated assault, false reporting, and contributing to the unruly conduct of a child, according to the report. A court date has not yet been set for Dabbs.

