Missing Nashville man found, taken to local hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police reported that a man reported missing out of East Nashville was found in Robertson County.

Metro Nashville Police reported that 70-year-old Howard Jones Jr. had driven to Robertson County, where he was found. Jones was hospitalized after experiencing medical issues.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Jones after he left his East Nashville home in his gray Toyota Rav4 and did not return. A neighbor reported seeing Jones before he left and feared he may have experienced a medical issue, according to MNPD.

UPDATE: Mr. Jones has been located in Robertson County, where he had driven. He is hospitalized there after experiencing medical issues. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 21, 2023

