Missing Nashville man found, taken to local hospital
Howard Jones Jr. was found in Robertson County and hospitalized there.
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police reported that a man reported missing out of East Nashville was found in Robertson County.
Metro Nashville Police reported that 70-year-old Howard Jones Jr. had driven to Robertson County, where he was found. Jones was hospitalized after experiencing medical issues.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Jones after he left his East Nashville home in his gray Toyota Rav4 and did not return. A neighbor reported seeing Jones before he left and feared he may have experienced a medical issue, according to MNPD.
