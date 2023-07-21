Missing Nashville man found, taken to local hospital

Howard Jones Jr. was found in Robertson County and hospitalized there.
Howard Jones Jr., age 70.
Howard Jones Jr., age 70.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia and Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police reported that a man reported missing out of East Nashville was found in Robertson County.

Metro Nashville Police reported that 70-year-old Howard Jones Jr. had driven to Robertson County, where he was found. Jones was hospitalized after experiencing medical issues.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Jones after he left his East Nashville home in his gray Toyota Rav4 and did not return. A neighbor reported seeing Jones before he left and feared he may have experienced a medical issue, according to MNPD.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said equipment was stolen from the New Market Fire and...
Former firefighter arrested after stealing life-saving equipment from station, sheriff says
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
A man and woman were found dead inside a building on the Knoxville College campus Sunday.
KPD identifies 2 bodies found inside Knoxville College building
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks when and where a few downpours are still developing.
Steamy day with a few more showers and storms ahead of improving weather
Silver Alert issued in Nashville
Driver hits pedestrian on I-75 in Campbell County, THP investigating, officials say
Catch Up Quick