New Alcatraz East exhibit looks at the assassination of President Lincoln

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - He was the first U.S. president to be killed while in office. To this day, Abraham Lincoln’s assassination still interests people.

A new temporary exhibit at Alcatraz East in Pigeon Forge looks at the assassination of the 16th president.

The exhibit includes reelection memorabilia and pictures from the execution of those who plotted to kill him and two others in the U.S. government, including the vice president and the secretary of state.

“There were ten total conspirators named all together, including John Wilkes Booth. He was killed on the manhunt, but four of them were sentenced to execution, including the first woman to be assassinated by the United States government: Mary Serot,” said Ally Pennington with the Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “And it came right after the end of the Civil War, so there was a lot of upheaval in the country going on. The country was still very divided at the time. So Lincoln’s assassination really shocked the country. And it’s still a point of research and contention today.”

You can see this temporary exhibit until the middle of September.

