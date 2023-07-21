New “Barbie” movie inspiring people to cash in on vintage dolls

Toy collectors said that the excitement around “Barbie” has people wondering if their old dolls are worth any money.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people have held on to Barbie dolls over the years in its original packaging, all with the hope that the doll might be worth money someday. With the release of the highly anticipated “Barbie,” people are starting to cash in.

“It’s really hiked the popularity of Barbies. That was already there, but it gets people more interested,” said Greg Mason, vintage toy picker.

Mason said he received more calls with people interested in buying and selling dolls with the hype around the movie. He warned that the Barbies that people think are the most valuable, like the annual Holiday Barbies, are not.

“They made more and more each year where to the point they were just sitting on the shelf at Christmas time because they made so many of them,” he said.

Mason said the case is the same for Barbies from the 1990s and early 2000s. The high popularity led to mass production, meaning too many to be valuable.

Mason said the best chance to make money is with older dolls from the 1960s or early 1970s. He said they are valuable because there are few people that kept them in their original packaging.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said equipment was stolen from the New Market Fire and...
Former firefighter arrested after stealing life-saving equipment from station, sheriff says
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
A man and woman were found dead inside a building on the Knoxville College campus Sunday.
KPD identifies 2 bodies found inside Knoxville College building

Latest News

In Part Two of a three-part series, WVLT News looks at the City of Oak Ridge’s involvement in...
Oak Ridge and the Manhattan Project | Keeping the secret
THE VICTORY IT'S NOT EXACTLY HOW THE TEENS DREAMED IT WOULD HAPPEN.
Kingston baseball team to honor teammate at Dixie Youth Baseball World Series
More than 30 beagle mixed dogs were rescued after the pets owners were arrested and charged...
Sevier Animal Care Center in need of help after taking in dozens of neglected dogs
The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
UTMC making strides in stroke care