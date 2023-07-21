Police arrest Knoxville DUI driver after falling asleep at the wheel with baby in truck, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after police found him asleep at the wheel on Chapman Highway with his four month old child unsecured in his truck, a police report obtained by WVLT News said.

The man, identified as Ryan Daniel Helms, 38, was stopped at a traffic light and slept through two light cycles when an officer spotted him, the report said. The officer then stopped Helms, who was unable to provide the truck’s registration or an ID.

“During my initial contact, I observed a car seat in the middle of the bench seat next to Ryan,” the arresting officer said in the report. “The car seat was not attached to a base and was not, in any way, secured inside the vehicle.” Inside that car seat was Helms’ four-month-old daughter.

The officer also searched Helms’ car, after the man had failed a sobriety test, the report said. Inside the car, the officer said he found a plastic baggy filled with fentanyl, along with a syringe and other drug paraphernalia.

Helms was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to have blood drawn. He was charged with child abuse, driving on a revoked license, driving under the influence and drug charges.

The child was given to Helms’ father for care.

