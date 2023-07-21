Sevier Animal Care Center in need of help after taking in dozens of neglected dogs

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On East Casey Drive in Sevierville, 31 beagle mixed dogs were found neglected in a home which led to the arrest of two people on Wednesday.

While Norman and Angela Miller face animal abuse charges, the dozens of dogs that were under their care need a new home which is when the Sevier Animal Care Center stepped up.

“They were covered in feces and things like that, they were also covered in fleas where it was almost a blanket,” said director Ashley Thomas on the condition of the dogs when they arrived.

The Sevierville Police Department called the scene “abhorrent” when they helped rescue the dogs from the home on Wednesday.

With dozens of dogs now in their care, the shelter is over capacity to the point where they’re forced to have multiple dogs in a single cage to make room for everyone.

Of the 31 dogs rescued, 11 have already found foster homes, according to Thomas. She added that although they’re at capacity, they hope people address the issue of neglected animals before it’s too late.

“We’re here to help so if you find yourself creeping into a situation or you’re already there, just reach out. That’s what we’re here for, especially before it gets worse,” said Thomas.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting any of the dogs you’re asked to contact the shelter through this link.

