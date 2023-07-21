Silver Alert issued for missing Nashville man

The 70-year-old man was last seen Thursday leaving his home in a gray Toyota Rav4.
Howard Jones Jr., age 70.
Howard Jones Jr., age 70.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in looking for a missing man out of East Nashville.

TBI issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Howard Jones Jr. after he went missing on Thursday when he left his East Nashville home in his gray Toyota Rav4 and did not return. A neighbor reported seeing Jones before he left and fears he may be experiencing a medical issue, according to MNPD.

Jones has brown eyes and a bald head and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweatpants, and slippers.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact MNPD at 615-862-8600, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said equipment was stolen from the New Market Fire and...
Former firefighter arrested after stealing life-saving equipment from station, sheriff says
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
A man and woman were found dead inside a building on the Knoxville College campus Sunday.
KPD identifies 2 bodies found inside Knoxville College building
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion

Latest News

THP investigating pedestrian hit in Campbell Co.
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks when and where a few downpours are still developing.
Steamy day with a few more showers and storms ahead of improving weather
New 'Barbie' inspiring people to cash in on vintage dolls
New “Barbie” movie inspiring people to cash in on vintage dolls
In Part Two of a three-part series, WVLT News looks at the City of Oak Ridge’s involvement in...
Oak Ridge and the Manhattan Project | Keeping the secret