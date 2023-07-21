Silver Alert issued for missing Nashville man
The 70-year-old man was last seen Thursday leaving his home in a gray Toyota Rav4.
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in looking for a missing man out of East Nashville.
TBI issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Howard Jones Jr. after he went missing on Thursday when he left his East Nashville home in his gray Toyota Rav4 and did not return. A neighbor reported seeing Jones before he left and fears he may be experiencing a medical issue, according to MNPD.
Jones has brown eyes and a bald head and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweatpants, and slippers.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact MNPD at 615-862-8600, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
