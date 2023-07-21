Steamy day with a few more showers and storms ahead of improving weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is high and a few more showers and storms are developing and moving through, but all that is improving as we move into the weekend! Dropping humidity leads to dropping rain chances and morning low temperatures.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with areas of fog developing and stray rain and storms possible. We’re starting the day around 68 degrees.

We have more breaks in the clouds at times today, but it’s still very humid which helps to create isolated rain and storms. The pop-ups are mainly in the afternoon to evening. We’re topping out around 87 degrees, but it feels like the low 90s due to that high humidity. We also have a southwesterly breeze 5 to 10 mph, and occasional gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with scattered showers lingering into the early morning hours. We’ll drop to around 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Then this weekend looks great with decreasing humidity!

We’ll top out around 85 on Saturday, with stray rain and storms developing and a partly cloudy day. The humidity is dropping during the day, so it feels warmer for a while but that is improving.

Then Sunday starts out cooler, thanks to that low humidity! We’ll start the day in the low 60s, then the mostly sunny day warms us to around 88 degrees.

Sunday into next week rain is limited to stray pop-ups in the mountains, then we’ll see spotty rain and storms return in your First Alert 8-Day Planner. Temperatures and humidity rise next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.