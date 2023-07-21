THP investigating pedestrian hit in Campbell Co.

By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning in Campbell County.

Dispatch said that a call came in at 5:30 A.M. Friday morning that a pedestrian had been hit on I-75 north near mile marker 153, just south of Jellico.

When officers arrived they found that the pedestrian had been killed, dispatch said. THP is leading the investigation. The left lane of I-75 near mile marker 153 is closed for the crash reconstruction investigation.

