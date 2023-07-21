UT, DICK’S House of Sport collaborate to launch new T-shirt at exclusive event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee and DICK’S House of Sport plan to release a new fan T-shirt at an exclusive in-store event on July 21 at West Town Mall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The theme of the new tee is inspired by the Volunteers’ athletic success across the board this past academic year and will celebrate Knoxville as being “America’s College Sports City.”

This free-to-attend in-store event will feature an extensive amount of Volunteers gear and appearances by the Tennessee Spirit Squad, Smokey and DJ Sterl the Pearl. Four student athletes are also slated to appear including Tamari Key (Women’s Basketball), McKenna Gibson (Women’s Soccer), Elijah Simmons (Football) and Nathan Robinson (Football).

