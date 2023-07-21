UTMC making strides in stroke care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every year, more than 700,000 people in the United States suffer from a stroke. Many do not make it or they’re left with lasting disabilities.

That’s why the University of Tennessee Medical Center was committed to the best practices and life-saving care. Now the hospital’s Brain and Spine Institute is being recognized with a national award for its care for stroke patients.

“UTMC’s Brain & Spine Institute is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Dr. Brian Wiseman, Vice President of Brain & Spine Institute, Medical Director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in Knoxville and East Tennessee can experience longer, healthier lives.”

Unfortunately many of us know someone who has suffered a stroke in their lifetime. A stroke is in the top five leading causes of death and the number one cause of disabilities in the united states.

“I think this award really reflects the resource that we offer our community in giving all people equitable access to stroke care,” said Wiseman.

A stroke happens when part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Wiseman said every second matters, early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding up recovery times.

“If we know that you’re coming we will try to call a head of time to your loved one and get all the information about you before you even arrive to the hospital so that we can start making treatment decisions very early,” he said.

Each year, hospitals qualify for the award by showing how their organization has provided quality care for stroke patients and in a timely manner. Wiseman said just last week an 80-year-old man came in completely paralyzed on his left side. He and his team were able to send him home walking just two days later.

“We gave him a clot dissolving medication called Tenecteplase and following that we sent him to the radiology department where they took a catheter and were able to grab that clot in time, take it out of the brain and the next day he was back to normal. It’s a miracle when it happens,” said Wiseman.

If you are experiencing a stroke you may feel sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body.

UT’s Brain & Spine institute also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award. it’s given to hospitals for making sure Type 2 diabetics receive the most up-to-date care when hospitalized due to stroke.

