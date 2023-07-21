Vols picked to finish second in East, four on preseason All-SEC teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Georgia has been predicted to win the 2023 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.

The Bulldogs received 181 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 2 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Alabama was second with 62 votes.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 2011 points, including an overwhelming 265 first-place votes, while Tennessee was second with 1682 points and 14 votes to win the division. South Carolina was third with 1254 points.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1899 total points, narrowly over LSU with 1838 points. Texas A&M was third with 1144 points.

Only nine times since 1992 (31 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

EASTERN DIVISION

SCHOOL POINTS

Georgia (265) 2011

Tennessee (14) 1682

South Carolina (3) 1254

Kentucky (1) 1204

Florida 911

Missouri 658

Vanderbilt (8) 428

WESTERN DIVISION

SCHOOL POINTS

Alabama (165) 1899

LSU (117) 1838

Texas A&M (1) 1144

Ole Miss 1128

Arkansas (3) 958

Auburn (4) 685

Mississippi State (1) 496

SEC CHAMPION

SCHOOL POINTS

Georgia 181

Alabama 62

LSU 31

Tennessee 5

Vanderbilt 5

Arkansas 2

Auburn 2

Texas A&M 1

Mississippi State 1

South Carolina 1

2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB - Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB - Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR - Malik Nabers, LSU

WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL - JC Latham, Alabama

OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia

OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second-Team

QB - KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina

*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee

*WR - Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia

C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Third-Team

*QB - Joe Milton III, Tennessee

*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL - Emery Jones, LSU

OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia

Second-Team

DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB - Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Third-Team

DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida

DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL - Tim Smith, Alabama

DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri

LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB - Major Burns, LSU

DB - D.J. James, Auburn

DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB - Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KOS - Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second-Team

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

LS - Slade Roy, LSU

KOS - Nathan Dibert, LSU

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Third-Team

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS - William Mote, Georgia

KS - Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

* - Indicates a tie

