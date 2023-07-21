When you can buy tickets for Tennessee Theatre’s 2023-24 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Theatre officials announced when the tickets for the 2023-24 Broadway Season will be going on sale.

Shows such as Six the Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, Beetlejuice and Wicked will all hit the stage this season.

Tickets for all shows except Wicked will go on sale on the following dates.

SIX: Monday, August 14

Jagged Little Pill: Monday, August 28

Hadestown: Monday, October 16

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird: Monday, November 13

Beetlejuice: Monday, December 18

Ticket sales open at 10 a.m. on the date listed. Tennessee Theatre’s officials said that the dates for Wicked will be announced at a later date.

🚨 SINGLE TICKET ON SALE DATES 🚨 Knoxville, we're thrilled to announce the highly anticipated single ticket on sale... Posted by Tennessee Theatre on Thursday, July 20, 2023

