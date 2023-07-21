When you can buy tickets for Tennessee Theatre’s 2023-24 season

Shows such as Six the Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, Beetlejuice and Wicked will all hit the stage this season.
Shows such as Six the Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird,...
Shows such as Six the Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, Beetlejuice and Wicked will all hit the stage this season.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Theatre officials announced when the tickets for the 2023-24 Broadway Season will be going on sale.

Shows such as Six the Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, Beetlejuice and Wicked will all hit the stage this season.

Tickets for all shows except Wicked will go on sale on the following dates.

  • SIX: Monday, August 14
  • Jagged Little Pill: Monday, August 28
  • Hadestown: Monday, October 16
  • Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird: Monday, November 13
  • Beetlejuice: Monday, December 18

Ticket sales open at 10 a.m. on the date listed. Tennessee Theatre’s officials said that the dates for Wicked will be announced at a later date.

🚨 SINGLE TICKET ON SALE DATES 🚨 Knoxville, we're thrilled to announce the highly anticipated single ticket on sale...

Posted by Tennessee Theatre on Thursday, July 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said equipment was stolen from the New Market Fire and...
Former firefighter arrested after stealing life-saving equipment from station, sheriff says
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
WVLT News spoke with Rep. Tim Burchett ahead of his scheduled press conference on Unidentified...
U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett says the federal government is blocking investigations into UFOs
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion

Latest News

In Part Three of a three-part series, WVLT News looks at the City of Oak Ridge’s involvement in...
Oak Ridge and the Manhattan Project | The aftermath
Oak Ridge and the Manhattan Project | The aftermath
Beautiful weekend ahead with mostly dry weather and lower humidity
Beautiful weekend ahead with mostly dry weather and lower humidity
The Grainger County Tomato Festival returned for its 30th annual event centered on the iconic...
Grainger County Tomato Festival returns to East Tennessee