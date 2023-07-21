When you can buy tickets for Tennessee Theatre’s 2023-24 season
Shows such as Six the Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, Beetlejuice and Wicked will all hit the stage this season.
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Theatre officials announced when the tickets for the 2023-24 Broadway Season will be going on sale.
Tickets for all shows except Wicked will go on sale on the following dates.
- SIX: Monday, August 14
- Jagged Little Pill: Monday, August 28
- Hadestown: Monday, October 16
- Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird: Monday, November 13
- Beetlejuice: Monday, December 18
Ticket sales open at 10 a.m. on the date listed. Tennessee Theatre’s officials said that the dates for Wicked will be announced at a later date.
