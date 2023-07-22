Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENNIS, Mass. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has died in a boating accident on Cape Cod, state police said.

The boat crashed into a jetty at Sesuit Harbor in Dennis on Friday night, according to a statement from state police in Massachusetts.

The initial reports were that there were some injuries, and at least one occupant of the boat was missing.

The Coast Guard, the state Environmental Police, the Barnstable County Dive Team and the Sandwich Fire marine unit initiated a joint search effort and the girl’s body was recovered off Cold Storage Beach at about 11:30 p.m., the statement said.

Her name was not made public.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office as well as environmental and local police are investigating.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged (FILE)
‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged
Ryan Daniel Helms, 38
Police arrest Knoxville DUI driver after falling asleep at the wheel with baby in truck, report says
Driver hits pedestrian on I-75 in Campbell County, THP investigating, officials say
Lauren Collins
Family of 18-year-old UK student killed in freak accident starts scholarship fund in her honor

Latest News

FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
We’ve got a pretty nice weekend that’s shaped up to be with us with just limited rain chances.
Spotty storms and less humid this weekend
United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Savannah DeMelo (9) celebrate a goal by teammate Sophia...
Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open Women’s World Cup
Stuff The Bus to help Sevier County Students