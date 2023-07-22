Drier and warmer weather heading into next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nice and dry week is in store for your 8-day forecast, showcasing mostly sunny days with a few clouds here and there.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a partly cloudy night with lows in the mid 60s. There could be some patchy fog, so watch out for that if you have to be out during the overnight hours and into Sunday morning.

Sunday is going to be a nice one for sure, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 80s, it will feel it little on the sticky side with the humidity around so it will feel a couple degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. A spotty shower or storm is possible with the better chance near the foothills and mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD

It may look like a repeat for much of the week with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, along with only 10 to 20-percent rain coverage each day. Overnight low in the mid to upper 60s, with a few nights in the low 70s.

Humidity values will be the humid range most days, so it will feel a couple degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. So, if you’re outside make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the air conditioning as the highs will be increasing to nearing the mid 90s on Wednesday and Friday.

Lower rain chances with plenty of heat this week (WVLT)

