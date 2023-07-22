Freshman football player at Austin Peay dies in rollover crash

Police said the teenager was attempting to exit the highway when he suddenly left the roadway.
Aerial shot of APSU's campus.
Aerial shot of APSU's campus.(Austin Peay State University)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A freshman football player at Austin Peay State University died in a rollover crash Friday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Jeremiah Collins, 18, was speeding down Briley Parkway when he attempted to exit off the highway. Police said the teenager suddenly left the roadway while exiting, and the vehicle rolled until it stopped in a grassy area.

Collins was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Police said there were no signs of impairment.

The university announced Collins’ death on its athletic page, stating the school “mourns the loss” of the teenager.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Collins Family today,” APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison said. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jeremiah, and we will do everything we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time.”

APSU said they will provide no further comment at this time as they “help the Collins Family and Jeremiah’s teammates during the grieving process.”

Collins’ former high school in Murfreesboro, Oakland High School, also put out a statement on Twitter regarding the sudden loss.

“Jeremiah was a phenomenal man and tremendous teammate that will be greatly missed,” the school tweeted.

