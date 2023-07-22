Grainger County Tomato Festival celebrating 30-years

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday and Sunday marked the 30th anniversary of the Grainger County Tomato Festival. Boxes and boxes of tomatoes lined the ground at the festival grounds.

Many people in East Tennessee said that there is something special about Grainger County tomatoes. The secret to the delicious food is one Steve Longmire, a farmer with Tennessee Homegrown Tomatoes, will never tell.

“It’s a secret,” he said. “Anybody that’s wanting a real good tomato, come to Grainger County and buy you some land.”

Longmire has been attending the festival as a vendor for all 30 years of its existence. He said it started with just a few boxes. Now, he has a large tent with truckloads of his tomatoes.

“It’s grown from that to now, and we’re bringing huge truckloads of them, so it went really well for us,” Longmire said.

Festival organizers said customers will travel long distances just to get the special Grainger County tomatoes. Longmire said he has several loyal customers from Kentucky that drive to buy his tomatoes.

Longmire said he feels honored to be a part of an event that is such a staple to the community.

“It’s just a lot more than you can put in words,” he said. “Everybody’s having fun, and that’s the main thing, you know, people having fun. They’re working hard, you can see the sweat and stuff, but they’re enjoying it.”

