Person injured after attempting to go over Cumberland Falls

Photo Courtesy: Kelly Burton
Photo Courtesy: Kelly Burton(Kelly Burton)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Park Rangers, with the assistance of the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and other local first responders, helped rescue a person suspected over going over Cumberland Falls.

The scene was cleared shortly after 10:00 p.m. Friday. Deputies say that the person went over the falls in a kayak and was spotted by people below the falls. Park rangers and deputies were joined by Whitley County EMS, local fire and rescue, and other people at the park.

They say the person was alert and talking but did sustain suspected undisclosed injuries. The person was taken to a local hospital.

Sheriff’s Deputies are taking this opportunity to remind people that trying to go over the falls is against the law, and puts first responders in danger.

There is no word on who the person was or their condition.

This story will be updates as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged (FILE)
‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged
Ryan Daniel Helms, 38
Police arrest Knoxville DUI driver after falling asleep at the wheel with baby in truck, report says
Driver hits pedestrian on I-75 in Campbell County, THP investigating, officials say
Lauren Collins
Family of 18-year-old UK student killed in freak accident starts scholarship fund in her honor

Latest News

Donations can be made at the Walmart in Sevierville on Saturday or at the Salvation Army of...
Stuff the Bus to help Sevier County students with school supplies
We’ve got a pretty nice weekend that’s shaped up to be with us with just limited rain chances.
Spotty storms and less humid this weekend
Stuff The Bus to help Sevier County Students
K9 Rex sits happily with his toy three days after he was struck by lightning while off-duty at...
K9 officer struck by lightning now recovering at home, say Dyersburg police