Spotty storms and less humid this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of you have been asking when we would dry out, and well here we are! Just limited rain chances both Saturday & Sunday with lower humidity levels.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

By Saturday afternoon we’ll have some beams of sunshine working their way through the filtered clouds. Only isolated rain chances are possible. Should be a pleasant day to take the boat out, or head to the Grainger County Tomato Festival.

We’ll see highs on Saturday stay in the low to mid 80s for the afternoon.

Headed into Saturday evening, we’ll see some patches of fog develop under partly cloudy skies. We’ll be in the mid 60s for the start of Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a repeat of Saturday only with even lower humidity levels and lower rain chances. The high is a bit warmer at 88 for the afternoon.

Moving into next week we’ll stay with the dry pattern from the storms, but we’ll crank the humidity back up as we’ll see the 90s return for the middle and latter part of the week.

Cooler, Drier for the Weekend. (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.