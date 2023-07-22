Stuff the Bus to help Sevier County students with school supplies

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Salvation Army of Sevier County plans to “stuff a bus” with school supplies to help the children of Sevier County this school year.

The team will be at the Walmart Super Center in Sevierville from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The Salvation Army will be taking donations of school supplies at their office Monday through Friday for anyone who wants to donate but can’t make it out over the weekend.

The Salvation Army plans to have a drive-through backpack distribution on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sevierville First Baptist Church. People must show proof of residency to get a backpack.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.