Two Lexington Police officers suffer minor injuries after suspect steals cruiser

Two Lexington Police officers suffer minor injuries in downtown incident
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Lexington Police, a police vehicle was stolen and crashed downtown Saturday in an incident that left two officers with minor injuries.

Just after noon, police were dispatched to the area of 200 block of East High Street following a report of someone removing a manhole cover. Police say they approached the suspect, who then assaulted an officer and fled in the officer’s police vehicle.

LPD says the suspect crashed the police vehicle at the intersection of High and Broadway.

One officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The other officer suffered minor injuries but was not transported.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Trenton Nathaniel Adkins was also taken to the hospital.

He’s been booked into the Fayette County Detention Center and facing ten charges, including robbery, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.

Adkins is accused of stealing a Lexington Police cruiser and causing a crash, injuring several...
Adkins is accused of stealing a Lexington Police cruiser and causing a crash, injuring several people including officers.(WKYT)

Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police said the area has cleared.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evenings, according to...
Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged (FILE)
‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged
Ryan Daniel Helms, 38
Police arrest Knoxville DUI driver after falling asleep at the wheel with baby in truck, report says

Latest News

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WVLT News that the two-boat collision marks the 18th...
TWRA records 18th boating death in the state this year
The suspect, identified as Joshua Allen Hutton, 38, was transported to the University of...
Man injured, arrested in officer-involved shooting in Blount County
Not a bad day to check out the area greenways, like the Sevierville Greenway.
Enjoy a beautiful Sunday afternoon
Family, friends honor boy allegedly killed by mom
Shelbyville community mourns loss of 12-year-old at vigil
Deer Rescue
Officials rescue deer from sewer tank