Vols WR Bru McCoy donates AEDs to local sports organization

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy is joining a new team. The rising redshirt senior partnered up with the Peyton Walker Foundation to donate two AEDs to NewBreed Youth Sports on Saturday.

It’s all part of McCoy’s new initiative called Huddle for Hearts, which aims to spread awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and raise money to bring AEDs to underprivileged communities.

McCoy says he was inspired by NFL safety Damar Hamlin’s survival of sudden cardiac arrest during a game this past January.

“I think seeing it in the sport that you play and what happened with Damar Hamlin and being able to learn the history looking back - partnering with the Peyton Walker Foundation provided the perfect platform and an opportunity to give back to a community something that’s extremely important and prevalent right now,” said McCoy.

The non-profit Peyton Walker Foundation works to increase awareness and survival rates for Sudden Cardiac Arrest through AED donations, heart screenings, and CPR/AED education and training.

“People are finally paying attention and they want CPR training and want to make sure there are AEDs out on the football fields or anywhere kids play and practice sports,” said Peyton Walker Foundation director and founder Julie Walker.

“We’ve been doing this or ten years and now finally I’m no longer the crazy lady standing on her soapbox preaching. People understand after seeing [Hamlin collapse].”

McCoy picked NewBreed Youth Sports - which serves around 100 kids in the Knoxville community - to receive his donation of two AED machines.

“It excites me because I’m not only the president and commissioner, I’m also a nurse,” said NewBreed co-founder LaTonya Henry.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the number one killer of student-athletes in the United States and one of the leading causes of death in America.

