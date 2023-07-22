Woman counting down the days to having children after surgery

A woman was held back from one of the most rewarding experiences of life due to health reasons.
By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was held back from one of the most rewarding experiences of life due to health reasons, but now thanks to a unique procedure, she has new hope of starting a family.

Hanna Sweeny walks five miles. However, it wasn’t always as easy as she makes it look now.

Last October, Sweeney started having back pain she couldn’t explain that traveled down her leg.

It got worse, so she went to the ER for treatment, but she had to wait.

“[The doctor] told me there are way worse patients than me,” Sweeny said.

She laid waiting, not knowing what was wrong.

“So I laid there and thought, I’m going to die,” Sweeney said. “I know I am because I couldn’t get up, I couldn’t walk.”

She spent eight days in the hospital, and after being released, Sweeney decided to find a new doctor.

The next one she found had a family emergency a day before her surgery. Another doctor couldn’t see her until late June because she was on maternity leave.

Finally, she was referred to Dr. Mahan Ghiassi at Norton Healthcare.

“And I said when can I get in there? I don’t care if it’s today, tomorrow, whenever,” Sweeney said.

“When we assessed her MRI scan, she had a very large herniated disc that was impinging the nerve root going down to her left leg,” Ghiassi said.

They decided to do a minimally invasive discectomy, which is a unique surgery that isn’t offered everywhere because it requires specialty training.

“He said, ‘Are you ready for surgery?’ and I said, ‘Yes, I want to have kids one day. And I want to be able to have a family, and this is the only way I’m going to be able to get going,’” Sweeney said.

“We’re able to do the same exact type of procedure as far as getting the nerve roots of the spinal column decompressed without making a large opening,” Ghiassi said.

“If it wasn’t for him and his amazing staff, I wouldn’t be here today because it was overwhelming,” Sweeney said.

Almost Immediately after surgery, Sweeney was able to stand and walk without any pain.

She had the surgery on May 2, and she’s lost 12 pounds since then thanks to all the walking she’s been doing.

Next on the list, starting a family with her husband. But it’s going to take a little more patience.

“I got to wait a year,” Sweeney said. “He said I got to wait a year, but I will get there next May. So I’m counting down.”

“As a father myself of three children, I couldn’t imagine a bigger reward than being able to have kids and raise them in a healthy lifestyle. I’m very happy for her for that as well,” Ghiassi said.

Sweeney said there was no second guessing when it came to doing the procedure.

She said the surgery was not only a way to improve her daily life but also a necessary step to have kids.

