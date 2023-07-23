Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Jul. 22, 2023
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A child is dead after a boat collision on Norris Lake on Saturday, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officials said.

TWRA spokesperson, Matthew Cameron, told WVLT News a male child died following a two-boat collision on Norris Lake near Norris Landing Marina.

The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, according to Brooks.

Cameron said that a 19-foot Triton bass boat and a 24-foot Chapparal open motorboat crashed, resulting in the death of a little boy. Two occupants on the Triton boat were ejected and then swam to the shore.

No other serious injuries were reported.

According to Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks, his office assisted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency with the boat crash along Norris Lake.

Cameron also said that earlier reports of an explosion were not confirmed.

This is a developing story.

