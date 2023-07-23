Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other

First responders to the scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings, Mont.,...
First responders to the scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings, Mont., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (MGN, Raycom Media)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana’s largest city, police said Sunday.

The second-story patio floor of Billings’ Briarwood Country Club broke and gave way Saturday evening. The collapse caused head wounds, broken ribs and other injuries as people landed atop each other and debris and scraps of food scattered over the grass next to the club’s golf course.

The police statement said there were no fatalities, although “multiple individuals” had injuries. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

At least 25 people were taken to local hospitals, eight were treated on site and additional guests may have left injured, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in the statement.

Mark Zagel, a Briarwood patron who fell through the deck, wrote on Facebook that there were between 30 and 40 people on the patio when a section collapsed about 12 or 13 feet, without anyone directly below.

“I am fine though the ribs on my right side are pretty bruised and have a couple of other minor bumps. Nothing broken, no head injuries ... There were multiple other more significant injuries — mostly broken bones,” he said. “I landed on someone directly and had to be helped off her.”

Zagel did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

At least 29 people were admitted to St. Vincent Healthcare’s Emergency Department, and three people remained hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, spokeswoman Angela Babcock said in a statement on Sunday.

Dr. Clint Seger, CEO of the Billings Clinic, said in a statement that the hospital initially received six patients, with others expected.

“We have multiple trauma surgeons, ER physicians and the ER team along with critical care staff on site receiving patients,” Seger said.

The Briarwood website says the club opened in 1984 and offers golf, dining and swimming.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evenings, according to...
Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged (FILE)
‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged
Ryan Daniel Helms, 38
Police arrest Knoxville DUI driver after falling asleep at the wheel with baby in truck, report says

Latest News

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WVLT News that the two-boat collision marks the 18th...
TWRA records 18th boating death in the state this year
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front...
‘Barbie’ takes the box office crown and ‘Oppenheimer’ soars in a historic weekend
Box office: "Barbie", "Oppenheimer" open huge at the box office
United States' Brian Harman plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third day of the...
Harman unstoppable in drama-free British Open win at Hoylake