Enjoy a beautiful Sunday afternoon

Lower humidity values and just a few clouds make up our Sunday afternoon.
Not a bad day to check out the area greenways, like the Sevierville Greenway.
Not a bad day to check out the area greenways, like the Sevierville Greenway.(Kyle Grainger)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday afternoon will be a wonderful day to do some relaxing outside with humidity still down and the sunshine hanging around.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Through the middle part of our Sunday it’s going to be nice and calm with a light west wind at about 5 mph. As we move into the afternoon we do warm into the upper 80s, but thankfully the humidity hasn’t kicked into high gear. We’ll have just a spotty storm for a few isolated areas.

Moving into the evening hours, we’ll have a few more clouds around that should clear out of here by daybreak on Monday. We’ll start Monday in the mid 60s with some areas of patchy fog.

LOOKING AHEAD

Really Monday is a repeat of Sunday with a few passing clouds in the afternoon and lower humidity levels as the dewpoint stays in the mid 60s. We’ll warm again into the upper 80s for the afternoon high temperature.

Tuesday into Wednesday we’ll crank the dewpoint back into the upper 60s to near 70 and what that means is get ready to sweat. It’s going to feel real sticky out as we start to approach 90 for the afternoon. Still staying with limited rain chances.

So, humidity values increase and we keep just a spotty chances for rain moving into the weekend.

Humidity values crank up towards the end of the week.
Humidity values crank up towards the end of the week.(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

