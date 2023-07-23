Officials rescue deer from sewer tank

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call about an animal in distress on Saturday.

When they got to Rakes Ridge Road, deputies said they found a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.

“Working together with neighbors from the community, the deer was safely rescued,” officials posted on Facebook.

