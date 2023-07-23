One death, several injuries reported on Norris Lake, according to TWRA

The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, according to Sheriff Brooks.
The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, according to Sheriff Brooks.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks, his office is assisting the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency with a boat crash along Norris Lake.

TWRA spokesperson, Matthew Cameron, told WVLT News one person died and several sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a two-boat collision on Norris Lake near Norris Landing Marina.

The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, according to Sheriff Brooks.

“Multiple Wildlife Officers are on scene as this investigation continues. The vessels involved were a Chaparral and a Triton Bass Boat. The incident does not pose a threat to the marina,” Cameron said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged (FILE)
‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged
Ryan Daniel Helms, 38
Police arrest Knoxville DUI driver after falling asleep at the wheel with baby in truck, report says
Lauren Collins
Family of 18-year-old UK student killed in freak accident starts scholarship fund in her honor
Driver hits pedestrian on I-75 in Campbell County, THP investigating, officials say

Latest News

Perfect weather to get outside and enjoy Sunday
Drier and warmer weather heading into next week
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy teamed up with the Peyton Walker Foundation to donate two...
Vols WR Bru McCoy donates AEDs to local sports organization
Photo Courtesy: Kelly Burton
Person injured after attempting to go over Cumberland Falls
The festival brings out a large crowd every year for the well-known tomatoes.
Grainger County Tomato Festival celebrating 30-years