Plenty of heat as we head into the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - I hope you are enjoying the drier and warmer weather, because good news this stretch of nice weather will continue on through most of the 8-day forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a partly cloudy night with lows in the mid 60s, a good night to do some camping.

Your forecast for Monday is going to be a nice one for sure, with a few high clouds but mostly sunny conditions. Monday is looking dry, so if you need to do any outside yardwork, it looks pretty good.

LOOKING AHEAD

Each day this week will be a carbon copy of the previous day, mostly sunny conditions. With a few clouds added in. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, along with only 10 to 20-percent rain coverage each day. Overnight low in the mid to upper 60s, with a few nights in the low 70s.

Highs Wednesday and Friday will be nearing the mid 90s, so definitely going to be toasty. Rain chances start on the uptick in time for the next weekend. If you’re heading to the mountains or beach to get that last vacation before school starts, conditions look good weather-wise.

Plenty of heat and sunshine moving through the week (WVLT)

