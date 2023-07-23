Shelbyville community mourns loss of 12-year-old at vigil

The 12-year-old’s younger brother, who the mother also allegedly attempted to strangle, is out of the hospital and in a foster home.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Shelbyville community honored Esteban Sylvester Saturday night, the 12-year-old boy allegedly strangled to death by his mother.

Several gathered around the apartment building where Esteban died. Neighbors shed tears and talked about their frustration, sadness and ongoing shock. Many said they still can’t believe how Esteban’s mother, Patricia, could do something like that to her son.

At the vigil, the community released balloons and lit candles to not only honor Esteban but to also help their own children say goodbye to a friend.

“He said, ‘It’s Esteban,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it can’t be,’” said Lansana Young, a woman who helped organize the vigil. “When I found out that it was, I just broke down crying because, as mothers and parents, we’re supposed to be there to protect them, not harm them.”

Esteban’s family said his 4-year-old brother, Rafael, who the mother allegedly also tried to strangle, is out of the hospital as of Saturday night. He now lives in a foster home.

