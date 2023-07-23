TWRA records 18th boating death in the state this year

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One child is dead after a boating crash on Norris Lake near the Norris Landing Marina on Saturday. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WVLT News that the two-boat collision marks the 18th boating death in Tennessee this year. This rate is on track to outpace last year’s 29 boating deaths.

Matt Cameron with TWRA said that this time of year brings large crowds to the water, resulting in waterways being crowded and congested.

“A lot of boats out there, sometimes in close proximity of one another, and sometimes they do collide because there aren’t any traffic lanes,” he said. “There’s no stop signs or traffic lights or signals or anything. There’s boats going all different directions out there so it does create some dangerous situations sometimes.”

Cameron said it is everyone’s job to promote and be aware of proper boating safety. People can do this by taking a boating safety course and staying up to date on state guidelines before hitting the water.

“You need to know the rules of the road out there, and the best way to do that is to take a boating safety course. Learn that and adhere to it,” he said.

TWRA advises people to always wear a life jacket, never boat under the influence and always be aware of your surroundings.

“It comes down to a personal responsibility of any of us that get on the water to keep a proper lookout,” Cameron said.

