TWRA records 18th boating death in the state this year

Tennessee is on track to outpace number of boating deaths from last year.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WVLT News that the two-boat collision marks the 18th...
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WVLT News that the two-boat collision marks the 18th boating death in Tennessee this year. This rate is on track to outpace last year’s 29 boating deaths.(WVLT)
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One child is dead after a boating crash on Norris Lake near the Norris Landing Marina on Saturday. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WVLT News that the two-boat collision marks the 18th boating death in Tennessee this year. This rate is on track to outpace last year’s 29 boating deaths.

Matt Cameron with TWRA said that this time of year brings large crowds to the water, resulting in waterways being crowded and congested.

“A lot of boats out there, sometimes in close proximity of one another, and sometimes they do collide because there aren’t any traffic lanes,” he said. “There’s no stop signs or traffic lights or signals or anything. There’s boats going all different directions out there so it does create some dangerous situations sometimes.”

Cameron said it is everyone’s job to promote and be aware of proper boating safety. People can do this by taking a boating safety course and staying up to date on state guidelines before hitting the water.

“You need to know the rules of the road out there, and the best way to do that is to take a boating safety course. Learn that and adhere to it,” he said.

TWRA advises people to always wear a life jacket, never boat under the influence and always be aware of your surroundings.

“It comes down to a personal responsibility of any of us that get on the water to keep a proper lookout,” Cameron said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evenings, according to...
Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged (FILE)
‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged
Ryan Daniel Helms, 38
Police arrest Knoxville DUI driver after falling asleep at the wheel with baby in truck, report says

Latest News

The suspect, identified as Joshua Allen Hutton, 38, was transported to the University of...
Man injured, arrested in officer-involved shooting in Blount County
Not a bad day to check out the area greenways, like the Sevierville Greenway.
Enjoy a beautiful Sunday afternoon
Family, friends honor boy allegedly killed by mom
Shelbyville community mourns loss of 12-year-old at vigil
Deer Rescue
Officials rescue deer from sewer tank