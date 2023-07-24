‘A bundle of joy’ | Family friends remember 12-year-old killed in Norris Lake boat accident

Family friends told WVLT News Conner Catlett was killed in a boat collision on Saturday.
That same friend says Catlett was always smiling and loved sports and video games.
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Family friends told WVLT News the boy killed in a weekend boat crash on Norris Lake was 12-year-old Conner Catlett.

Family friends said their emotions were too raw to talk on camera but said Catlett was about to turn 13 and start the seventh grade this year.

That same friend said Catlett was always smiling and loved sports and video games.

TWRA officials told WVLT News they had no further information to add outside of a weekend news release.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

