Dollywood schedules hiring events for upcoming opening of HeartSong Lodge and Resort
Dollywood plans to hold multiple hiring events throughout the month of August to prepare for HeartSong Lodge and Resort opening.
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort is preparing for its much-anticipated opening by hosting hiring events throughout the month of August.
Previous Coverage: What’s coming at Dollywood’s HeartSong Resort?
The first hiring event for the resort will take place on Thursday Aug. 3 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. Two additional hiring events are scheduled to be at the Sevierville Civic Center on Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Aug. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For a listing of available positions at the new HeartSong Lodge and Resort, click here.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.