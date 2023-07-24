Dollywood schedules hiring events for upcoming opening of HeartSong Lodge and Resort

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort is preparing for its much-anticipated opening by hosting hiring events throughout the month of August.

The first hiring event for the resort will take place on Thursday Aug. 3 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. Two additional hiring events are scheduled to be at the Sevierville Civic Center on Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Aug. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

