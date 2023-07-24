Dunkin’ serves golden donuts to support for childhood cancer awareness in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dunkin’ is bringing back its Shine Gold initiative in an effort to bring awareness to the battle against childhood cancer.

The initiative allows guests to participate by making a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, and in return they will receive a Gold Joy Donut - a traditional donut ring decorated with gold icing, yellow sprinkles, and a glazed MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treat in the middle.

Dunkin’ supports the battle against childhood cancer in Knoxville by offering donors a golden donut. (Avery Jordan)

The initiative is set to run from July 24 though Aug. 5 at participating Dunkin’ locations. To learn more about the initiative and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, click here.

