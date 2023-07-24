Former Campbell Co. corrections officer indicted, charged with misconduct

Michael J. McCarty, 43, was charged and indicted for bringing contraband into the Campbell County Jail, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigations officials.
Michael J. McCarty, 43, was charged and indicted for bringing contraband into the Campbell County Jail, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigations officials.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations officials announced Monday that a former Campbell County corrections officer was indicted for bringing contraband into the Campbell County Jail.

In March, TBI agents started investigating allegations of misconduct involving Michael J. McCarty, 43. The investigation revealed that McCarty “used his position as a corrections officer to bring contraband into the Campbell County Jail to give inmates in exchange for payments,” TBI officials said.

McCarty was fired when his department learned of the misconduct.

The Campbell County Grand Jury indicted McCarty with two counts of official misconduct on Friday. On Monday, the LaFollette Police Department arrested him. He is booked in the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

