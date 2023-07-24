Former Campbell Co. corrections officer indicted, charged with misconduct

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations officials announced Monday that a former Campbell County corrections officer was indicted for bringing contraband into the Campbell County Jail.

In March, TBI agents started investigating allegations of misconduct involving Michael J. McCarty, 43. The investigation revealed that McCarty “used his position as a corrections officer to bring contraband into the Campbell County Jail to give inmates in exchange for payments,” TBI officials said.

McCarty was fired when his department learned of the misconduct.

The Campbell County Grand Jury indicted McCarty with two counts of official misconduct on Friday. On Monday, the LaFollette Police Department arrested him. He is booked in the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

A former East Tennessee corrections officer has been indicted as a result of an investigation that began in March.



MORE: https://t.co/oYNOIiJbs9 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.