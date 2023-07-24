Gloria Johnson considering Senate run against Marsha Blackburn

Johnson has not made a formal announcement, but has been active on Twitter retweeting comments on the possibility of running.
Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, raises her fist with Rep. G. A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, after a...
Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, raises her fist with Rep. G. A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, after a resolution to expel Johnson from the legislature failed on the floor of the House chamber on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans were seeking to oust three House Democrats including Johnson for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Rep. Gloria Johnson could be looking at a U.S. Senate run against standing Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

WVLT News spoke with Johnson, who said she’s taking a “serious look” at the upcoming race. Johnson provided a statement on the subject:

“I’m taking a serious look at this race and having great conversations with folks who are hungry for better leadership in Washington. Tennesseans deserve someone who will stand up to corrupt special interests and fight to lower costs so every family can build a good life. That ain’t Marsha Blackburn.”

Rep. Gloria Johnson

Johnson made national headlines in March and April when she avoided expulsion from the state House for her part in a protest calling for more gun restrictions. That protest, after the Covenant Presbyterian School shooting in Nashville.

