Gloria Johnson considering Senate run against Marsha Blackburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Rep. Gloria Johnson could be looking at a U.S. Senate run against standing Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

WVLT News spoke with Johnson, who said she’s taking a “serious look” at the upcoming race. Johnson provided a statement on the subject:

“I’m taking a serious look at this race and having great conversations with folks who are hungry for better leadership in Washington. Tennesseans deserve someone who will stand up to corrupt special interests and fight to lower costs so every family can build a good life. That ain’t Marsha Blackburn.”

Johnson made national headlines in March and April when she avoided expulsion from the state House for her part in a protest calling for more gun restrictions. That protest, after the Covenant Presbyterian School shooting in Nashville.

Johnson has not made a formal announcement, but has been active on Twitter retweeting comments on the possibility of running.

