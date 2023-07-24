Hot temperatures is the big story, and those rain chances are slim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Your air conditioner will be working overtime the next few days as hot temperatures are on the horizon, plus a few storms toward the end of your weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature a partly cloudy night with lows in the mid 60s. I cannot rule out a rogue shower tonight, but most of the area will be dry.

Your forecast for Tuesday is going to be mostly dry, with only a 20-percent chance of rain although most areas will stay dry. It will feel like a few degrees warmer than the actual air temperature.

LOOKING AHEAD

Hot will be the word as we go into the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s now through the rest of the 8-day forecast. Rain chances only about 10 to 20 percent at best, if there was any day where the rain chances are more elevated it would be Sunday.

Heading into next week, those temperatures are really going to be cranking up, nearing mid to possible upper 90s cannot be ruled out as we go into the middle of next week,

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking some hot temperatures and not much in the way of rainfall.

More sunshine and lower rain chances (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.