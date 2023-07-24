How to maximize savings during Tennessee’s sales tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Revenue shared tips on how to save almost 10% during the local and state tax-free weekend starting Friday.

There will be no sales tax on certain clothing, school supplies, and computers from 12:01 on Friday, July 28, to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Kathleen Hilt, the public information officer for the Tennessee Department of Revenue, said the small savings can really add up for customers.

“While sales tax might not seem like that much, you really can save up to 9.75% when it comes to state taxes and local taxes, depending on what county you’re in,” Hilt said.

She said the holiday weekend is a great time to stock up.

“A lot of people don’t realize that diapers count as clothing,” Hilt said. “This is a time where parents can really stock up on those things, on pull-ups, anything that you can think of as long as it’s $100 and below for each item.”

Many stores offer their own deals specifically built around the sales tax holiday, Hilt said, so shoppers could find things under the $100 price cap that normally would exceed it.

“A lot of people always ask me, ‘What about those big expensive calculators?’” she said. “[Stores] might come up with their own deals to bump that calculator cost down, kind of just an easy tip or trick to look for.”

Items sold online are also eligible.

For the directory of exempt items and more specific information, visit the Department of Revenue’s website.

