LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s sales tax holiday

Be sure to know the list of exempt and not exempt items for the upcoming holidays.
Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 28 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on July 30.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is about to experience back-to-back sales tax holidays in 2023.

The traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers is set for the last weekend of July and the three-month sales tax holiday on groceries will begin on August 1.

Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday Coverage
How to maximize savings during Tennessee’s sales tax holiday
Governor Lee announces tax holiday on back-to-school items

Tennessee’s Sales Tax Holidays

  • Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers is the last full weekend in July. For 2023, it begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
  • For 2023, Tennessee’s General Assembly has approved a three-month grocery tax holiday on food & food ingredients which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Here’s a look at what’s exempt and not exempt:

Clothing:

Exempt:

  • General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

Not exempt:

  • Apparel items priced at more than $100
  • Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
  • Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment
School Supplies:

Exempt:

  • School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes

Not exempt:

  • School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100
  • Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
Computers:

Exempt:

  • Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less
  • Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers

Not exempt:

  • Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs
  • Individually purchased software
  • Printer supplies
  • Household appliances
Food and Food Ingredients:

“Food and food ingredients are defined as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value. Food and food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, or dietary supplements.”

