Man dies in Knoxville motorcycle crash, police say

From an early investigation, KPD believes the man was driving south on the parkway when he hit the inside wall, causing him to crash.
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died early Monday morning after crashing a motorcycle on James White Parkway, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The crash happened around 3 a.m., Erland said, near the E. Hill Avenue exit. From an early investigation, KPD believes the man was driving south on the parkway when he hit the inside wall, causing him to crash.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.

