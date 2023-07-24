Meals on Wheels, Home Instead team up to combat social isolation in Knoxville

By Avery Jordan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meals on Wheels and Home Instead are collaborating to help break the social isolation barrier and promote good health and nutrition by offering a ride-along meal delivery experience in Knoxville.

The goal of the program, according to event representatives, is to improve nutrition and create social opportunities for those in need.

“Enjoying meals with loved ones can improve overall nutrition, which is extremely important for older adults to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Lakelyn Hogan Eichenberger, Ph.D., gerontologist and caregiving advocate at Home Instead. “There are several challenges that older adults may face when it comes to maintaining good nutrition, so it is imperative to know ways to help.”

The ride-along event is scheduled for July 28 at 10 a.m. at the Meals on Wheels Kitchen at 1747 Reynolds St., Knoxville, TN 37921.

