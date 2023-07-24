MEDIC Regional Blood Center offers e-gift cards for donors
MEDIC Regional Blood Center plans to give out e-gift cards and other incentives to blood donors in July.
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be offering a $20 e-gift card to blood donors from July 24 through July 31 at all of their locations. In addition, donors will also receive a Texas Roadhouse coupon and a MEDIC T-shirt.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center encourages donors to make a reservation to donate in advance using their MEDIC donor app, on their website at medicblood.org, or by calling 865-521-2683.
