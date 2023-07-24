Meet Knoxville’s municipal judge candidates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville municipal judge held the position uncontested for years. However, this election year that has changed. Now, Incumbent Judge John R. Rosson Jr. faces three challengers.

All of the candidates will be at the Messiah Lutheran Church for a forum to answer voters’ questions about their qualifications and plans for the Municipal Court, which handles cases involving violations of city codes.

The forum will be streamed live and later archived on the League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County’s Facebook.

All of the candidates have unique experiences, which can be viewed below. More information on the candidates can be found on the Knoxville Bar Association’s website.

Incumbent John R. Rosson Jr.

Rosson received his Bachelor’s degree in business from Western Kentucky University in 1970 before attending Tennessee Law School in 1975. He has a private law practice that he started in 1976 and continues to work with it today. He has also been Knoxville Municipal Judge since 1986.

In his candidate profile, he said that he has contested hundreds of thousands of cases as lead counsel or presided over as judge.

Legal Affiliations: Knoxville Bar Association, member and serves on Professionalism Committee, currently volunteers for Veteran’s Legal clinic: American Bar Assn, member and have served on Executive Committee of Specialized Courts: American Judges Assn, member and have served on Board of Directors: Tennessee Municipal Judges Conference, member and serves on Legislative Committee, have served on Board and as Chairman of Long Range Planning Committee: Hamilton-Burnette American Inns of Court, an Honorary Legal Society, member: Tennessee Assn for Justice, former member: Tennessee Bar Assn, member.

Civic Involvement: Community Action Committee (CAC), currently serves on Board of Directors: Knoxville-Knox County Office on Aging, currently serves on Board of Directors: Joy of Music School, currently serves on Board of Directors: James White Fort, currently serves on Board: Downtown Sertoma Club, member and has served on Board of Directors: West Hills Community Assn, currently serves on Executive Committee: U S Army Reserves, Communication Specialist, honorable discharge (1970-1976); Parkinson Foundation, currently serves on Board of Directors.

Describe the nature and frequency of your work in the court for which you are seeking election: Hold daily court Monday - Friday hearing, citing, and disposing of city ordinance violations eg. traffic, animal codes, parking ticket appeals, red light camera appeals, underage possession of alcohol, and other class C misdemeanors issued by University of Tennessee, Knoxville Police and other municipal officers.

What attributes do you possess that make you qualified for this position?: 36 years of experience, even temperament, knowledge of the law, sense of fairness, real-world experience, consistency in dealing with the public, everyone receives a fair hearing and all rights are respected.

Rosson's website or his flyer for more information.

Andrew Beamer

Beamer originally went to Virginia Commonwealth University from 2002 to 2006 and received his Bachelor’s degree in Religious Studies. He went to law school immediately after and graduated in 2009.

He became licensed in Tennessee in 2010. He started working as a full-time attorney that same year while also practicing indigent defense in the Blount County juvenile defense court. In Beamer’s profile, he said that he has handled hundreds of criminal and civil cases in Knoxville and surrounding counties, including in Federal Court.

Legal Affiliations: Member of ABA; Licensed in Federal Court Eastern District of Tennessee (2012); Member of Tennessee Bar Association; Former member of Knoxville Bar Association.

Civic Involvement: Member of Young Democrats at Virginia Commonwealth University (2006); Speaker at Appalachian Environmental Law Conference (2013); Manager for Lance Evans Campaign for Juvenile Judge (2014); Treasurer James Corcoran for political office (2016); Volunteer for Burning Man various places and times (2012-2014)

Describe the nature and frequency of your work in the court for which you are seeking election: Not as often as in the past which was monthly to weekly. My practice in Knoxville has been more focused on civil litigation since 2016. Since 2016 it has been more measured, probably every three to four months till covid. After COVID, he has maybe been three or four times. In the courts of equal jurisdiction in Blount County, it would be monthly to weekly.

What attributes do you possess that make you qualified for this position?: He said his demeanor is easygoing and has a lot of patience for pro se clients which this Court deals with more than most. His experience led him to a strong understanding of municipal law, and he is used to working at night along with a strong ability to multi-task.

Beamer did not share his website or his flyer.

Tyler Mark Caviness

Caviness graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan University in 2014 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English. He then went on to the University of Tennessee’s College of Law, where he graduated in 2017.

His legal experience starts in 2016.

Ritchie, Dillard, Davies & Johnson, P.C. - August 2016 to May 2017 (law clerk); May 2017 to October 2018 (associate attorney)

Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office - November 2018 to June 2021

Garza Law Firm, PLLC - July 2021 to December 2021

Law Office of Tyler M. Caviness - January 2022 to March 2022

Stephens, DiRado & Caviness, LLP - April 2022 to present

Caviness said his main goal in running for Municipal Court Judge was to serve Knoxville and help its people.

Legal Affiliations: Member - Knoxville Bar Association Chair of Publications Committee; Member - Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; Member - National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; Member - Hamilton Burnett American Inn of Court

Civic Involvement: Assistant Youth Lacrosse Coach - Knoxville Youth Sports (KYS)/Irish Youth Sports; Expungement Clinic Volunteer - University of Tennessee Legal Clinic; Over 50 hours of pro bono legal services provided in 2022

How many contested cases have you tried as lead counsel or presided over as judge?: Three jury trials as lead counsel

Describe the nature and frequency of your work in the court for which you are seeking election : He has represented clients on municipal code violations in Knoxville’s Municipal Court approximately three to five times. He also assisted clients with court costs and driver’s license revocation-related issues arising from Municipal Court on many more occasions - whether it was through the University of Tennessee’s Legal Clinic, or indirectly by helping clients gather necessary information when working as a Public Defender and assisting them with navigating the processes of the Court.

What attributes do you possess that make you qualified for this position?: Caviness said he is running for Municipal Court Judge to serve Knoxville and help people. For many people, Municipal Court is likely the only part of the judicial system that they will ever interact with. Most of them will be unrepresented and navigating the system alone. His background is in guiding people through the justice system. As a former Public Defender, and now in private practice, he has represented hundreds of people at all stages of the criminal justice process - from general sessions court through appeals at the state and federal levels. Caviness also has experience with the administrative operation of a law office through his current practice. With this background, he said he will bring a fresh perspective to the Court. His goal is to guide the Court into its next chapter by embracing technology, improving efficiency, and being involved in the community by recognizing the social issues that the Court can positively influence. He wrote that he is also motivated to ensure that everyone in the Court is treated fairly and with compassion, dignity, and respect.

Caviness' candidate flyer.

Mary L. Ward

Ward received her Bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University in Politics with a minor in Sociology in 1988. She then attended Wake Forest School of Law and graduated in 1991.

She has been licensed in Tennessee since 2000.

Legal Affiliations: Knoxville Bar Association; Licensed in Georgia and Tennessee; Licensed to practice in Federal Courts in Georgia and Tennessee

Civic Involvement: Stephens Ministry with Cokesbury Church; taught Sunday school while children were minors; Former member of Rotary Club

How many contested cases have you tried as lead counsel or presided over as judge?: Tried thousands of cases; Handled over 100 jury trials in civil and criminal cases and as a prosecutor in Georgia and Tennessee

Describe the nature and frequency of your work in the court for which you are seeking election: She has handled many cases in City Court as well as spent years handling cases in Chancery Court, Sessions Court, Fourth Circuit Court, Criminal Court and Juvenile Court in Knox County as well as Loudon, Anderson, Blount, and Roane.

What attributes do you possess that make you qualified for this position?: She has worked as both a prosecutor and defense attorney for over 30 years. Ward has represented indigent clients for the last 17 years. She said she was a single mom with three children and therefore empathetic to the struggles of members of the community. She believes that all individuals should be treated fairly and with dignity and respect. Ward has handled thousands of cases in both the civil and criminal realms. She also said she is well aware of the discrimination in the community and the need for change. She believes that female attorneys are underrepresented in the judiciary. Ward described herself as positive and enthusiastic with the experience and expertise to make a difference in the community and know how to access resources to make effective changes. She also said she is determined, motivated and loves Knoxville. All three of her kids have graduated from the University of Tennessee so she said she is familiar with the struggles that young people face.

