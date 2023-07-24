Mild Monday but heating up for the rest of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s not as humid this week, but the heat is really cranking up. Enjoy today’s near-average temperatures as we track a strong of 90s throughout the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are pretty mild this morning with most of us in the low to mid-60s. It’s not as sticky as well. That continues throughout the day.

We will see that sunshine all day today with highs near 89 degrees. We are dry as well, but we’ll bring in a few clouds and stray showers overnight into early Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity isn’t too bad this week but could make it feel a few degrees warmer at times. We are tracking lots of sunshine, mostly dry weather, and hot temperatures.

A few stray showers are possible Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. Those stray showers really continue throughout the week. Again, most of us look to stay dry. With the heat this week, make sure you are drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the shade if you are outside for a period of time.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, highs say in the lower 90s for the weekend with a few more clouds and spotty storms by Sunday.

Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

