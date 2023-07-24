POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers

According to police, on Sunday, July 9, officers were called to the restaurant located on Duncan Bypass in reference to a disturbance.
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Police Department said the assistant manager of an Upstate Burger King was arrested after she served dirty fries to customers.

According to police, on Sunday, July 9, officers were called to the restaurant located on Duncan Bypass in reference to a disturbance.

Once on scene, officers heard two women arguing with the staff, making threats and using profanity. Police said an officer asked the women to calm down, but they were still being loud and boisterous.

The officer then arrested the women on disorderly conduct charges.

Two days later on July 11, police received a complaint from headquarters with accusations being made that fries were thrown into a trashcan and then served to customers.

Jaime Christine Major
Jaime Christine Major(Union Police Department)

Officers said 39-year-old Jaime Christine Major took fries from the trash and put them in the fry dump where freshly cooked fries were placed on top.

Major was then arrested and charged with malicious tampering with human food. If convicted, the charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evenings, according to...
Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man dies in Knoxville motorcycle crash, police say
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Ed Sheeran performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec....
Ed Sheeran breaks Taylor Swift’s attendance record at Nissan Stadium
A truck driver from Memphis, TN, was attacked by a K-9 after he led troopers on a lengthy...
Tennessee truck driver bitten by K-9 following pursuit through several Ohio counties

Latest News

Our string of 90-degree days begins today and stick around for a while
Our string of 90-degree days begins today and stick around for a while
Rocky's Place in Blount County is adding a mini-golf course next to their ice cream shop that...
New mini-golf course coming to Greenback
The doors aren’t in classrooms, but we’re told a dozen Tennessee school systems are on standby.
Knoxville companies test new bullet-resistant school doors
Gregory Prennace, 13
Missing 13-year-old found safe, Knoxville Police Department says
Ben tracks eight straight days in the 90s for the Valley
Hot temperatures is the big story, and those rain chances are slim