Resident displaced after Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One resident was displaced after a house fire on Monday, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department.

At around 5:45 p.m., dispatch received a call about a possible house fire on Valley View Drive. When crews arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames.

Everyone was able to leave the house, and no injuries were reported, according to KFD officials.

“The fire was difficult to extinguish due to the location and amount of hose that needed to be laid,” Health and Safety Officer Timothy Woods said.

The house suffered heavy fire damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

