Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins officially a Tennessee Titan, team announces

“Grateful to be here, thank you, Nashville, thank you, Tennessee. Let’s get to work.”
DeAndre Hopkins (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
DeAndre Hopkins (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans are continuing to make headlines as a star wide receiver is now officially signed, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

The Titans are officially adding Hopkins to the roster just before training camp begins on Wednesday, July 26.

“I feel real good, blessed,” Hopkins said in a video. “Grateful to be here, thank you, Nashville, thank you, Tennessee. Let’s get to work.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Tennessee’s throwback uniform reveal on Sunday. The Titans will be dawning a new and familiar look, turning back time to the franchise’s days as the Oilers in Houston and Tennessee.

The 31-year-old is a 10-year NFL veteran with more than 11,000 receiving yards and 71 touchdowns. Hopkins’ signing is a jolt to a receiver room in need of experience and play-making ability.

In 2022, Titans receivers had a total of six touchdown catches.

Tennessee will kick off the preseason in Chicago against the Bears on Saturday, August 12 and the Titans’ first game of the 2023-24 regular season is set for September 10 in New Orleans against the Saints.

