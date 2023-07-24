SUV driver, 83, crashes into assisted living facility; 2 hospitalized

An SUV crashed into an assisted living facility in Massachusetts on Monday. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Mass. (AP) — An 83-year-old man drove his SUV into a Massachusetts assisted living facility on Monday, injuring two residents, authorities said.

The driver and an 84-year-old woman who lived in the Nichols Village retirement community were hospitalized after the morning crash, Groveland fire Chief Robert Valentine said in a statement.

The driver had to be helped out of the vehicle by first responders.

A second resident of the damaged unit was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, Valentine said.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the SUV partially inside the unit.

Groveland is about 30 miles north of Boston.

The town’s building inspector also responded to the scene.

The architectural engineer who designed the building evaluated its stability and determined that it was stable enough for the vehicle to be removed. It was towed away about 1:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evenings, according to...
Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man dies in Knoxville motorcycle crash, police say
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WVLT News that the two-boat collision marks the 18th...
TWRA records 18th boating death in the state this year

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Listening to America - Gun Violence
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
UT Medial Center to offer free Mammograms as part of Newport Juneteenth event