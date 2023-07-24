UT Medial Center to offer free Mammograms as part of Newport Juneteenth event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT Medical Center, in association with the Cocke County Office on Aging and the Psi Zeta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., are working together to offer free mammograms for the uninsured.

The free cancer screenings will be offered in a 3D Mobile Mammography Unit on Friday Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newport Community Center. An appointment is required for all screenings. Women over the age of 40 without insurance can ask about qualifying for funding to cover the cost of the screening.

The criteria to qualify for a Mammography screening include:

Women over 40 years old

No current breast problems (lump, pain, nipple discharge, burning)

Not pregnant and stopped breastfeeding for at least 6 months

Must be able to climb stairs independently

At least one year since your last mammogram screening

Representatives for the event ask that patients let medical staff know if they have breast implants prior to the screening.

These screenings are part of the Tennessee Picnic Association’s week-long Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom event that will run from Saturday Aug. 5 through Saturday Aug. 12. Other events include:

Aug. 5 - Dr. Dennis Branch 5K Run/Walk at Newport City Park at 8 a.m.

Aug. 8 - Welcome Home Party from 8 a.m. to midnight with DJ Sterl at the Quality Inn on Cosby Highway in Newport

Aug. 9 - Historical documentary showing at Tanner Building between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Poetry Slam/Art Show at 6 p.m.

Aug. 10 - TPA Pageant at 6 p.m. with DJ Ding Loco

Aug. 11 - Harrah’s Casino day trip in Cherokee, NC

Aug. 12 - TPA Picnic at Newport City Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on these events, click here.

