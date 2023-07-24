UT Medial Center to offer free Mammograms as part of Newport Juneteenth event

UT Medical Center and others collaborate to bring free Mammograms to those in need
Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from inside as cases increase.(WVLT)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT Medical Center, in association with the Cocke County Office on Aging and the Psi Zeta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., are working together to offer free mammograms for the uninsured.

The free cancer screenings will be offered in a 3D Mobile Mammography Unit on Friday Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newport Community Center. An appointment is required for all screenings. Women over the age of 40 without insurance can ask about qualifying for funding to cover the cost of the screening.

The criteria to qualify for a Mammography screening include:

  • Women over 40 years old
  • No current breast problems (lump, pain, nipple discharge, burning)
  • Not pregnant and stopped breastfeeding for at least 6 months
  • Must be able to climb stairs independently
  • At least one year since your last mammogram screening

Representatives for the event ask that patients let medical staff know if they have breast implants prior to the screening.

These screenings are part of the Tennessee Picnic Association’s week-long Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom event that will run from Saturday Aug. 5 through Saturday Aug. 12. Other events include:

  • Aug. 5 - Dr. Dennis Branch 5K Run/Walk at Newport City Park at 8 a.m.
  • Aug. 8 - Welcome Home Party from 8 a.m. to midnight with DJ Sterl at the Quality Inn on Cosby Highway in Newport
  • Aug. 9 - Historical documentary showing at Tanner Building between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Poetry Slam/Art Show at 6 p.m.
  • Aug. 10 - TPA Pageant at 6 p.m. with DJ Ding Loco
  • Aug. 11 - Harrah’s Casino day trip in Cherokee, NC
  • Aug. 12 - TPA Picnic at Newport City Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
UT Medial Center to offer free Mammograms as part of Newport Juneteenth event
UT Medial Center to offer free Mammograms as part of Newport Juneteenth event(Tennessee Picnic Association)

For more information on these events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened near Norris Landing Marina around 8 p.m. Saturday evenings, according to...
Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Man dies in Knoxville motorcycle crash, police say
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WVLT News that the two-boat collision marks the 18th...
TWRA records 18th boating death in the state this year

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Toyota announced it would invest up to $5.7 million in Scott and Fayette county schools and...
Toyota announces $5.7 million investment in 2 Ky. school systems, STEM high school
Temperatures on the way up
Hot temperatures is the big story, and those rain chances are slim
Michael J. McCarty, 43, was charged and indicted for bringing contraband into the Campbell...
Former Campbell Co. corrections officer indicted, charged with misconduct